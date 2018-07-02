Anna Kournikova watches World Cup game with her twins

July 2 (UPI) -- Anna Kournikova and her twins watched a World Cup game together Sunday.

The 37-year-old former tennis pro posted cute photos of Nicholas and Lucy, her 6-month-old son and daughter with Enrique Igelsias, ahead of the Russia vs. Spain match.

Kournikova shared pictures of Nicholas and Lucy in both Russia and Spain jerseys. Kournikova hails from Russia, while Iglesias was born in Spain.

"#russia #spain," Kournikova captioned the post.

Iglesias had previously posted a snapshot of himself watching a Spain vs. Portugal match with one of his twins.

"#worldcup #spain #portugal," the 43-year-old singer wrote.

#worldcup #spain #portugal A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jun 15, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

Kournikova gave birth to Nicholas and Lucy in December. Iglesias couldn't help but gush about the pair during a concert in March.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things," he said at the time. "Love my babies! I love them so much."