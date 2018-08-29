'Married at First Sight' alum Ashley Petta expecting first child

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta is going to be a first-time mom.

The 31-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday she's "so happy" to be having a baby with husband and Season 5 co-star Anthony D'Amico.

"We're pregnant!" Petta captioned a photo of a sonogram. "I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone. We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together."

"We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We cant wait for this next journey in our lives to begin!" she added. "@sriandjana thank you for the beautiful photos! They turned out great even with a little a rain!"

D'Amico confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"I'm gonna be a Daddy!" the 35-year-old star wrote. "@ashleypetta and I are so excited to announce that we're pregnant! Ashley and I have always wanted to be parents and can't wait for our little one to arrive. looking forward to the next big chapter of our lives!"

Petta and D'Amico married in 2016 after meeting on Married at First Sight, a Lifetime series featuring couples who have agreed to wed when they first meet. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary Aug. 5.

"Happy 2 year anniversary @_anthonydamico," Petta wrote on Instagram. "Marrying a stranger might have been the craziest but best decision I ever made. Love you #marriedatfirstsight #marriedlife #anniversary #celebration #love."

Season 5 also featured two other couples, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, who divorced after the show. Married at First Sight is presently in its eighth season.