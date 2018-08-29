Mandy Moore honors late ex DJ AM: 'I miss you every day'

Mandy Moore (R) and Milo Ventimiglia attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mandy Moore paid tribute to DJ AM on the ninth anniversary of his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is remembering her late ex-boyfriend, DJ AM.

The 34-year-old actress paid tribute to the DJ, born Michael Adam Goldstein, Tuesday on the ninth anniversary of his death.

Moore shared a photo on Instagram of DJ AM wearing a t-shirt reading "Broadway." She honored the late performer in the caption.

"9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam," the star wrote.

DJ AM died at age 36 in 2009 of an accidental drug overdose. He struggled with substance abuse issues for years, and filmed the MTV drug intervention series Gone Too Far as the show's host prior to his death.

Moore and DJ AM briefly dated in 2007 and remained friends after their split. Moore previously paid tribute to the DJ in an Instagram post in June 2015.

"This guy. One of a kind. Been on my mind a lot lately.... I can still hear your laugh and oh man, I miss your hugs more than anything. Nearly 6 years and I'm still at a loss... #adam," she wrote.

The This is Us star remembered DJ AM as a "true friend" in a statement to TMZ shortly after the performer's death.

"For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend," she said. "To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement."