Chris Pratt (R) and Anna Faris were spotted with son Jack in Santa Monica, Calif., Monday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Friendly exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris reunited for a family walk this week.

Us Weekly reported the 39-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress were spotted with son Jack in Santa Monica, Calif., Monday, two days after the 6-year-old's birthday.

Pratt and Faris both wore casual ensembles, with the actor in a grey t-shirt and shorts and Faris in a black t-shirt and jeans. The pair appeared to be having a "serious conversation" at one point during the stroll.

E! News confirmed the outing and said Pratt and Faris stepped out together again Tuesday. The pair dressed casually for another walk.

Pratt and Faris split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Faris discussed her friendship with Pratt in an interview with Hits 1 in Hollywood in April.

"We have a great friendship, we really do and we always have," she said. "It's always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there is a lot of love."

Pratt previously told Entertainment Weekly "divorce sucks."

"But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," the actor said. "And we're still remaining friends and still being kind to one another."

Pratt will next star in The Kid with Ethan Hawke. Faris plays Christy Plunkett on the CBS series Mom, which will return for a sixth season Sept. 27.