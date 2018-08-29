Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hanson singer Taylor Hanson is going to be a dad of six.

The 35-year-old boy band star said in an Instagram post Tuesday that he's "over the moon" to be having another child with wife Natalie Hanson.

Hanson shared a family photo of himself with Natalie and their five children, 15-year-old son Jordan, 13-year-old daughter Penelope, 11-year-old son River, 9-year-old son Viggo and 5-year-old daughter Wilhelmina.

"What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon. @realnatonthewall," he wrote.

Natalie posted the news and another family picture on her own account.

"Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!" she wrote.

Hanson and Natalie married in June 2002. Natalie said in a blog post Tuesday they plan to bring their kids on the road with them during Hanson's String Theory tour in the fall.

"It's been a while since we've had the whole crew with us full time and it's crazy to think how little they were in years past. Now we have these big kids who are so cool and fun and help out big time," the expectant mom wrote.

Hanson and his brothers, Isaac and Zac Hanson, came to fame after releasing the single "MMMBop" and their debut studio album, Middle of Nowhere, in 1997. The group last released the holiday album Finally It's Christmas in October.