Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is giving fans a first glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The 27-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Layne, with husband Cole DeBoer.

Houska shared a photo of the newborn wearing a striped cap and white onesie. The mom-of-three gave birth on her own birthday.

"Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne," she captioned the picture.

DeBoer shared the same photo and a sweet message on his own account.

"Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" he wrote. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

Houska is also parent to 8-year-old daughter Aubree with Adam Lind and 19-month-old son Watson with DeBoer. She announced her pregnancy in March.

"....GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited," the star wrote at the time.

Houska came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom 2. The show co-stars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus.