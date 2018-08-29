Michael Douglas (C), son Dylan (L) and daughter Carys attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on December 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cameron Douglas (R) and Michael Douglas attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on June 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kirk Douglas (L), pictured with Anne Douglas, shared a sweet moment with 8-month-old Lua Izzy on Monday. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kirk Douglas spent some quality time with his great-granddaughter this week.

The 101-year-old actor shared a sweet moment with Lua Izzy, the 8-month-old daughter of Cameron Douglas, during a quiet day at home Monday.

Cameron posted a black and white photo on Instagram of Kirk gazing lovingly at Lua. The infant is seen reaching for her great-grandfather's hand.

"LOVE," Cameron captioned the picture.

Cameron, the son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker, welcomed Lua with girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December. Lua was born just days after Kirk's 101st birthday.

"At 101 Dad is a true amazement and a great time was had by all," Michael wrote on Facebook after attending Kirk's birthday party.

People reported Lua's middle name pays tribute to Kirk, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy. Cameron previously captured a photo of Kirk with Lua in January.

"Words cannot express... #Powerful #Bloodline," the 39-year-old actor wrote.