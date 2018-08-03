Fans react to Jessie James Decker breastfeeding photo

Jessie James Decker attends the Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jessie James Decker posted a photo Thursday of herself holding a wine glass while breastfeeding.

The 30-year-old singer and television personality drew criticism on Instagram after appearing to drink a glass of rosé while nursing Forrest, her 4-month-old son with Eric Decker.

The picture shows Decker relaxing in a patio chair and giving a peace sign. She captioned the post with "Cheers," spurring fans to sound off in the comments.

"You and your baby are beautiful!!!! I hope that's not alcohol while you feeding that precious gift..." one person wrote.

"If that's wine not cool," another added.

"Why do people not understand how the human body works," one person said in Decker's defense. "There is not a straw from your mouth to your nipple. Enjoy your drink, @jessiejamesdecker!"

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

Decker is parent to Forrest, 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric with her husband. She gave birth to Forrest in March.

"We are so in love," the star said at the time.

Decker shared some of her post-baby struggles in a breastfeeding video in July. The Eric & Jessie: Game On star said it's been "challenging" to get back in shape after welcoming baby No. 3.