Carrie Underwood on her facial scar: 'I see it quite a bit'

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood says she clearly sees her facial scar.

The 35-year-old singer said in the September issue of Redbook that she notices the scar from the injuries from her fall in 2017 more than others might.

"Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know," Underwood told the magazine.

"It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed,'" she said. "Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

Underwood broke her wrist and required more than 40 stitches in her face after falling on the steps of her home in November. Many have deemed the star's scar imperceptible, fueling plastic surgery rumors and other speculation.

"I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it," Underwood said in response.

"My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life,'" she added.

Underwood is parent to 3-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher. She described her fall as a "freak accident" in an interview with Today in May.

"In the beginning, I didn't know how things were going to end up. It just wasn't pretty," the singer recalled.

"Physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days," she said. "My wrist is almost back to normal ... My face has been healing pretty nicely as well."