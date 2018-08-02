Kym Johnson (L), pictured with Robert Herjavec, shared new pictures with the couple's children Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- New mom Kym Johnson has her hands full with her infant twins.

The 41-year-old professional dancer shared cute pictures with Hudson and Haven, her 3-month-old son and daughter with husband Robert Herjavec, on Instagram.

Johnson posted a picture Wednesday from her first swim with her twins. She showed off her slim figure in a black bikini, while Hudson and Haven sported onesies and sun hats.

"Double trouble at the pool #3monthsold #firstswim," Johnson captioned the snapshot.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro later shared a photo from a feeding at home.

"Getting good at multitasking," she wrote.

Getting good at Multi tasking 👶👶🍼 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Johnson gave birth to Hudson and Haven in April after announcing her pregnancy in December.

"I never thought my heart could feel so full," she wrote on Instagram after her son and daughter's birth. "We're so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18."

Johnson was partnered with Herjavec in Dancing with the Stars Season 20, and married the Shark Tank star in July 2016. She gushed about her family in an interview in June, telling Entertainment Tonight she's "so happy."

"To have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing," the dancer said.

"Robert's been great. He's been taking care of me and the babies," she added. "It's really nice to see him with the kids."