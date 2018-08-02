'Bachelor' alum Erica Rose introduces daughter Aspen

A post shared by Erica Rose Sanders 🌹 (@ericatherose) on Jul 29, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor contestant Erica Rose is a mom of two.

The 35-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby girl, Aspen Rose, with husband Charles Sanders.

Rose shared a slideshow of photos from the hospital, including a picture with Aspen, Sanders and her 22-month-old daughter, Holland. Another snapshot shows Sanders smiling as he proudly shows off his baby girl.

"Welcome to the world Aspen Rose Sanders. We love you so much. Our family already feels more complete. #babygirl #sisters #girlmom #newborn," Rose wrote.

Rose shared more details in a statement to E! News.

"Mom and Aspen are healthy and doing great and big sis Holland loved meeting her baby sister," the star said.

"We named her Aspen because that's where we fell in love and also after my grandfather Albert, who was a real estate developer in Aspen," she added.

Rose is parent to Holland with ex-fiancé Galen Gentry. She married Sanders in December, and announced in March she was expecting. She is known for appearing in The Bachelor Season 9 and Bachelor Pad.