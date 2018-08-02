Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bristol Palin says she's "freshly divorced" from Dakota Meyer.

The 27-year-old television personality confirmed her split from Meyer in a Q&A with fans Wednesday on Instagram Stories after appearing to reconcile with the Marines veteran in the spring.

"freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date)," she wrote in response to a fan inquiry.

Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, later said "life is good" after a fan expressed sympathy over her divorce.

"Thank you, I try to be a decent person.. I'm a work in progress! Nothing to be sorry about a divorce - it's life! God cleans our slates, forgives our sins and covers us with His grace! Life is good!! My kids are happy and healthy and that's all I can ask for!" she responded.

Palin is parent to two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 14-month-old Atlee, with Meyer, and to 9-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. She shared her advice for other single moms during the Q&A.

"try your hardest, work hard, don't search for someone to fill the emptiness you might feel by not being married, it gets easier, read good books, don't dwell on the past, try get along with your ex, just look at your kids and be THANKFUL!" the star wrote.

Meyer filed for divorce from Palin in January after less than two years of marriage. The pair fueled reconciliation rumors with a series of Instagram posts in May, including a congratulatory message from Meyer to Palin.

"Couldn't be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you," Meyer wrote.