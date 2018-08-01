Parker Young took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with Stephanie Weber. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Imposters star Parker Young is a first-time dad.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming his first child, daughter Jaxon Orion, with fiancée Stephanie Weber.

Young shared a slideshow of photos of himself with his baby girl. He said in the caption Jaxon was born July 19.

"Welcome to the world baby girl. Jaxon Orion Young. Daddy's J.O.Y. 7-19-2018 (Thanks for [photos] @hattiefoote)," the star wrote.

Young had confirmed his engagement and Weber's pregnancy in a statement to Us Weekly in March.

"I'm thrilled to start a family," he said. "As a man who has been raised by an incredible mother, I have so much love and respect for women. It's amazing knowing I'm about to have a daughter. We are so grateful."

Young first met Weber, the creative director of the apparel company Satao's Keeper, in high school. The couple had an on-again, off-again long-distance relationship for several years before getting engaged.

Young played Richard on Imposters, which ended in June after two seasons on Bravo. He is also known for portraying Private Randy Hill on Enlisted and Alex Davis on Arrow.