Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyler Baltierra poured his heart out in a loving note to wife Catelynn Lowell.

The 26-year-old television personality reflected on his unconditional love for the Teen Mom OG star in a sweet post Tuesday on Instagram.

"It's been 13 years together & that's not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another... that's because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our last lives has given us," Baltierra captioned a photo with Lowell.

"We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups & downs with one another," he added.

Baltierra and Lowell will celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary this month. The couple are parents to 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption as an infant, and 3-year-old daughter NovaLee.

"@catelynnmtv ...You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy. You Are Strong. You Are Safe... & I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways," Baltierra concluded.

Lowell sought treatment for mental health issues in January after having a miscarriage. She denied in a statement to Us Weekly in May that she and Baltierra are getting a divorce.

"Couples go through ups and downs. That's normal life," the star said. "We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us."

