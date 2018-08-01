Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tyler Baltierra poured his heart out in a loving note to wife Catelynn Lowell.
The 26-year-old television personality reflected on his unconditional love for the Teen Mom OG star in a sweet post Tuesday on Instagram.
"It's been 13 years together & that's not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another... that's because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our last lives has given us," Baltierra captioned a photo with Lowell.
"We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups & downs with one another," he added.
Baltierra and Lowell will celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary this month. The couple are parents to 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption as an infant, and 3-year-old daughter NovaLee.
"@catelynnmtv ...You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy. You Are Strong. You Are Safe... & I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways," Baltierra concluded.
Life is really simple if you think about it. If you love something...fight for it. Sacrifice for it. Love it so much that it makes you want to love yourself in a way you never knew you were even capable of loving. It’s been 13 years together & that’s not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another...that’s because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our past lives has given us. We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups & downs with one another. We are lovers in this life, so we can be soulmates in our afterlife. @catelynnmtv ...You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy. You Are Strong. You Are Safe...& I love you more than this realm will allow to express in all my desired ways
Lowell sought treatment for mental health issues in January after having a miscarriage. She denied in a statement to Us Weekly in May that she and Baltierra are getting a divorce.
"Couples go through ups and downs. That's normal life," the star said. "We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us."
Teen Mom OG co-stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, confirmed in July she will join the MTV series in its new season.