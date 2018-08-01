Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak's son Kash cuddled up to their family dog in new photos Tuesday following an attack by the animal last year.

Zolciak, 40, captured pictures of her dog, Sinn, licking Kash Biermann, her 5-year-old son with Kroy Biermann, after the pet bit Kash in the face in April 2017.

The slideshow of photos shows Kash spending time with Sinn at home. The pet licks Kash's face and cozies up to him on his dog bed.

"These 2 melt my heart," Zolciak captioned the post. "@kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them #TrueLove #BlessedGrateful."

Kash was hospitalized last spring due to his injuries from the bite. Zolciak previously posted a photo of her son with Sinn in November, explaining she shared the story on her family's E! series, Don't Be Tardy, to raise awareness.

"I'll never forget Kash's plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/and Kash's surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, 'You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!'" the star wrote.

"Kash has healed incredibly," she said.

Zolciak is parent to five other children, Brielle, Ariana, Kroy, Kaia and Kane. She is known for starring on Don't Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.