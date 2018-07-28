DA won't prosecute Ed Westwick for sexual assault

July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney has declined to prosecute Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick after several women accused him last fall of sexually assaulting them in 2014.

E! News said investigations were conducted, but two of the cases were dropped due to insufficient evidence and a third because the alleged victim was unavailable to be interviewed.

Westwick, 31, denied any wrongdoing at the time he was accused.

"The evidence was clear from the start that each of the allegations made by these three women were absolutely untrue," the actor's attorney Blair Berk told TMZ on Friday. "It is a shame there are those who prejudged this case and that it took over eight months for Ed to be officially cleared of all of these charges. I hope that those who made such quick judgment here not knowing anything about the abundant evidence of innocence in this case will hesitate next time before they so publicly accuse someone who has committed no wrongdoing."

Westwick was fired from the BBC/Amazon adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery Ordeal By Innocence in January due to the allegations and was replaced by actor Christian Cooke.