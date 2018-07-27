Rashida Jones holds Nicole Richie in throwback photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Longtime friends Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie appear together in new throwback photos.

Jones, 42, and Richie, 36, shared pictures from a cute childhood moment Thursday on Instagram.

Jones posted a snapshot from what appeared to be an Easter celebration. The photo shows Jones eating an ice cream cone and holding Richie, who wears a pink headband with bunny ears.

"#tbt to me and this little bunny @nicolerichie," she captioned the post.

Richie shared a similar picture on her own account.

"Dear @rashidajones please hold me now like you held me back then #tbt," she wrote.

Jones is the daughter of musician and producer Quincy Jones, a friend and collaborator of Richie's dad, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie. Jones and Richie discussed their dynamic in an interview with Refinery29 in 2017.

"Not only do I not look at myself as an adult, I don't look at you as one," Richie said. "I do in the sense of, I'm so proud of you and everything that you've accomplished, and it's so amazing But when I'm talking to you, it's like I'm 18 again, and we're sneaking into our rooms to break it down over the phone."

"I mean, thank you for saying that," Jones replied. "Because sometimes I feel so adult that there's no going back. So I'm happy to hear that you can still see that part of me."

Jones is known for playing Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation, and presently stars as the title character on Angie Tribeca. Richie most recently portrayed Portia Scott-Griffith on Great News.