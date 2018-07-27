Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, gives birth to daughter

July 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé is a dad of three.

The 42-year-old star's wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby girl with Bublé.

Lopilato shared a black and white photo of her daughter's tiny hand. The newborn wears a hospital bracelet with her mom's name and the words "baby girl."

"How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it," Lopilato captioned the post in Spanish, according to People.

"I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness. Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!" she added. "We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family... you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life."

Bublé had confirmed Lopilato's pregnancy in an interview with The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this month.

"I've got my first little girl coming," he said. "I actually never said that in public -- I've got a daughter coming."

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias. The singer told the Evening Standard this month that Noah is "perfect" after undergoing a "brutal" battle with cancer.