Tina Turner scatters son Craig's ashes off California coast

July 27 (UPI) -- Tina Turner has said a final goodbye to her son, Craig, following his suicide this month.

The 78-year-old singer and actress said in a tweet Friday that her farewell to Craig Raymond Turner was her "saddest moment' as a mother.

Turner posted a photo of herself holding a red rose over the side of a boat. She said in the caption she scattered her son's ashes with friends and family last week.

"My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California," the star wrote.

"He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby," she said.

Craig died July 3 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, Calif. He was the son of Turner and saxophonist Raymond Hill, and was adopted by Turner's first husband, Ike Turner, when the couple married in 1962.

The Sun reported this month Turner will address Craig's suicide in a forthcoming documentary about her life. Variety said in May Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, will executive produce the new movie.