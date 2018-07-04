Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide

July 4 (UPI) -- Craig Raymond Turner, the eldest child of rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner, has died of apparent suicide, Los Angeles officials said.

The Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed the 59-year-old real estate agent was found dead in his Studio City home.

"The call was reported as a suicide, gunshot wound," a spokesperson for the office said Tuesday. "The next of kin has been notified. There will be an autopsy done and there is an investigator at the scene."

Tina Turner gave birth to Craig Turner when she was 18 years old. His biological father was saxophonist Raymond Hill, but Tina Turner's first husband, Ike Turner, adopted Craig Turner when they married in 1962.

The couple divorced in 1978 and Ike Turner died of a likely drug overdose in 2007.

TMZ, which also reported Craig Turner's death, said Tina Turner, who now lives in Switzerland, was in Paris this week attending fashion shows.

She has not publicly commented about her son's death.