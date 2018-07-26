Kelly Rowland supports Demi Lovato after reported overdose

July 26 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland is showing her support for Demi Lovato following the star's reported overdose.

The 37-year-old singer showed her love for the 25-year-old pop star Wednesday by getting a temporary tattoo of a lion during an event in Chicago. Lovato has a real-life version inked on her left hand.

Rowland shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself getting the tattoo at Refinery29's 29 Rooms event. She and Lovato served as judges together on The X-Factor Season 3 and have remained friendly since.

"...got you on my mind," Rowland captioned the clip.

The former Destiny's Child singer tagged Lovato directly in another post.

"@ddlovato I [love] U," she wrote alongside a photo of a lion.

TMZ reported Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after having a drug overdose at her home. The star's rep said in a statement to People Tuesday evening that Lovato was awake and recovering.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the rep said.

Lovato celebrated her sixth year of sobriety in March, but hinted at a relapse in her song "Sober," which debuted in June. Ellen DeGeneres, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and other stars have also voiced support for Lovato since her hospitalization.