Demi Lovato hospitalized for overdose: Reports

July 24 (UPI) -- Emergency medical professionals rushed singer Demi Lovato to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after she had a drug overdose at her home, law enforcement officials said.

TMZ, citing unnamed authorities, reported the 25-year-old was was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for overdoses, after the incident at her Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it responded to a medical emergency on Lovato's block, but would not identify her by name.

Unnamed sources told NBC News that Lovato was stable and alert at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Lovato has been open about her past battles with drugs and alcohol, posting in March that she was six years sober.

"Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," she wrote.

Lovato released a song in June called "Sober" in which she hinted at a relapse.

"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," she sings in the chorus.