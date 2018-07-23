Home / Entertainment News

Knee injury sends Busy Philipps to hospital

By Karen Butler  |  July 23, 2018 at 6:47 AM
July 23 (UPI) -- Actress Busy Philipps shared a photo on Instagram this weekend of herself in a hospital bed.

The Dawson's Creek, Freaks & Geeks and Cougar Town alum is wearing a red and white striped blouse. The bottom half of her body is covered in a white blanket. She is not smiling.

"So on brand it hurts," she captioned the image. "But really. It (expletive) hurts. *** update! My knee isn't broken! But the orthopedist wants me to get an MRI next week since it's the same knee I have a pin in-(and he wants me to use crutches) I just recorded a new @nodocspod with Steve while I was waiting and he's gonna put it up soon. Ugh. UGH. UGH."

In addition to playing a recurring role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, she is currently on the promotion trail for her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little, which is due in stores Oct. 23. She also hosts the podcast We're No Doctors with comedian Steve Agee.

"Like, I don't know what happened. I was walking and then I was kind of like walking around a parking meter and then I fell off the curb and like flew into the street and all these people like, came rushing up," UsMagazine.com said the 39-year-old celebrity explained separately about her injury via Instagram Stories.

Philipps was also hospitalized last September after an ovary torsion.

