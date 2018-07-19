Tom Jones in hospital with bacterial infection, cancels show

July 19 (UPI) -- Tom Jones has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection, prompting the singer to cancel a show scheduled for Thursday at the Chester Racecourse in Chester, England.

The concert is being rescheduled for Aug. 12 and those who can't make the new date will be offered refunds at their point of purchase.

"Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery," a statement released on Jones' Twitter account said.

"He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologizes for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved with the event," it continued.

The show at the Chester Racecourse was the second show Jones canceled over the illness. He was also supposed to perform at Stansted Park in Chichester, England, on Wednesday.

Jones also posted a statement on his Twitter account, where he further apologized for the cancellations.

"I am so sorry for canceling last nights show in Chichester, it's the worse feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event. I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and so it is so disappointing when things don't go right," Jones said.

"A sincere thank you for your support and understanding," he concluded.