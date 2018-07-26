Chrissy Teigen posts new photo of son Miles: 'Hello ladies'

July 26 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen's son strikes a pose in an adorable new photo.

Teigen shared the picture of Miles, her 2-month-old son with husband John Legend, during their family vacation Thursday in Bali, Indonesia.

The snapshot shows Miles propped up on a sofa and giving an unimpressed look for the camera. The photo had received over 1.3 million likes just hours after its posting.

"hello ladies," Teigen captioned the picture.

Fans remarked in the comments about Miles' resemblance to Legend.

"OMG he already looks so much like John," one person wrote.

"@chrissyteigen he's such a handsome little munchkin!!! But you gave birth to another @johnlegend little clone. Not a bad thing," another added.

hello ladies A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 26, 2018 at 1:51am PDT

Teigen is also parent to 2-year-old daughter Luna with Legend. She posted a video with the toddler Wednesday on Instagram Stories after fans pointed out the bug the pair were playing with in an earlier clip was likely a tarantula hawk spider wasp.

"Luna, say 'We're alive!' We're alive! We're alive," the star assured her followers.

Teigen gave birth to Miles in May after conceiving again via in vitro fertilization. She discussed IVF with her followers the next month on Twitter, saying, "I'm all for talking about IVF."