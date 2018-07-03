Chrissy Teigen holds daughter Luna, son Miles in new photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo with her children Monday after deliberating over which picture to post.

The 32-year-old model and television personality shared a snapshot with 2-year-old daughter Luna and 6-week-old son Miles, her children with John Legend, following a beachside outing.

The photo shows Teigen holding a distracted Luna and crying Miles on the deck of a restaurant. She joked about her children's disinterest in the caption.

"'Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?'" the star wrote.

The Sports Illustrated model also posted a video of herself and Luna visiting a Sephora store. She pointed out her ad campaign for Becca Cosmetics to her nonplussed daughter.

"she does not care," the star captioned the clip.

she does not care A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:49pm PDT

Teigen gave birth to Miles in May after announcing her pregnancy in November. She discussed in vitro fertilization with her Twitter followers in June after a fan asked if Miles, like Luna, was conceived via IVF.

"Yep, he was on ice a smidge longer," the model responded. "Science and the human body are beautiful."

"I wasn't offended by [the question]," she added. "People are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I'm all for talking about IVF."