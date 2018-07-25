John-David Duggar engaged to Abbie Burnett

July 25 (UPI) -- Television personality John-David Duggar is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old Counting On star confirmed in a video on the TLCme website Wednesday that he recently proposed to Abbie Burnett.

"So, I have some news," he said alongside Burnett. "It's official. We are engaged."

Duggar announced in June that he and Burnett were officially courting. He said being engaged is "very different" than a courtship.

"Engagement actually says, 'Okay, I'm committed to this person for marriage, for life,'" the star explained. "A courtship is more of 'I'm getting to know this person with the idea of the possibility of marriage.' But now it's actually that commitment towards marriage."

"We are looking forward to planning a wedding so we can get married," Burnett added.

Duggar's family confirmed the news in a blog post Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of John-David and Abbie! They are a wonderful match and make a beautiful couple!" the post reads.

"Abbie is a lovely young woman, full of tenderness and compassion. She has a deep love for the Lord and we are so delighted that John-David has asked her to be his wife! We love weddings in this family and can't wait for this next one!"

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting, and now star on Counting On. His sister Jinger Duggar gave birth to her first child, daughter Felicity, last week.