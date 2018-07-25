Home / Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian posts photo of North kissing Kanye West

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 25, 2018 at 12:22 PM
July 25 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian posted a cute photo Tuesday of daughter North West kissing Kanye West.

The 37-year-old television personality shared the photo of her elder daughter and husband on Instagram.

The picture shows North kissing a smiling Kanye on the cheek. The post had received over 4.3 million likes as of Wednesday morning.

"I can still feel the love," Kardashian captioned the snapshot, adding a heart emoji.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star later said on Twitter the photo was taken on North's fifth birthday in June. She spoke out after fans voiced concern about her straightening North's naturally curly hair.

"She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday," Kardashian said.

Kardashian and West are parents to North, 2-year-old son Saint and 6-month-old daughter Chicago. Kardashian called North her "best friend for life" in a sweet post on her daughter's birthday.

"My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life!" the star wrote. "I'm so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined."

Kardashian brought North as her date to the Beautycon beauty convention this month. The mother-daughter duo wore matching high ponytails and coordinating black outfits.

