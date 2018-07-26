Blac Chyna's mom entreats Amber Rose for help seeing grandchildren

July 26 (UPI) -- Blac Chyna's mom is asking the star's best friend, Amber Rose, for help seeing her grandchildren.

Tokyo Toni begged Rose to intervene in an Instagram post Wednesday during a new feud with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna is mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson and 20-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

"Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her," Tokyo Toni wrote in the since-deleted post, according to Us Weekly. "Can you do me a favor if it's anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her I said let me see those kids!"

"I'm so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there's no other way. You are a Libra Amber and you know where I'm going with this. I have not seen these kids and she's punishing me for nothing! I know I'm a sacrifice!!!!!"

BET said Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna clashed last week after Tokyo Toni publicly disowned Blac Chyna in an Instagram video.

"She ain't no kid of mine," Tokyo Toni said in the clip.

Blac Chyna and Rose have yet to address Tokyo Toni's plea, although Blac Chyna posted a series of photos in a yellow outfit Wednesday. The 30-year-old television personality is mom to King with Tyga and to Dream with Rob Kardashian.