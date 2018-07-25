Stars support Demi Lovato on Twitter: 'She is a light in this world'

July 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity friends of Demi Lovato, including Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres, have voiced their support for the singer on Twitter after she was hospitalized Tuesday following a drug overdose.

Lovato, 25, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a drug overdose incident at her Hollywood Hills home. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment used for overdoses.

The pop star's publicist released a statement Tuesday confirming that Lovato was awake following earlier reports that she was stable and alert.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now," the statement said.

Lovato posted on social media in March that she was six years sober. In June, Lovato then released a new song titled "Sober" that hinted at a relapse.

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you're alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you," Gaga said.

"I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family," DeGeneres said.

Other celebrities who shared their well wishes included Nick Jonas, Lovato's ex Joe Jonas, Ariana Grande, Kesha and Kehlani.

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi," Nick said.

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi," Joe said.

"I love you #ddlovato," Grande said.

"Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you," Kesha said.

"Sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn't simple nor easy. you're very loved, @ddlovato you'll beat this as you did before," Kehlani said before sharing her thoughts on addiction.

"Addiction isn't one of those things you can put yourself in the shoes of. you had to have fought the fight yourself or had it rip your family apart your entire life... even then, the latter is still not the same thing. this isn't the time for the picking apart or making light of," Kehlani continued.