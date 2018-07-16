Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak reunite at TV screening

July 16 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak reunited Saturday at a star-studded TV screening.

The 39-year-old actress and 38-year-old actor caught a preview of Sacha Baron Cohen's show Who is America?, which premiered Sunday on Showtime.

Kaling shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Novak at the event. The picture shows the exes and former The Office co-stars smiling for a selfie in the audience, which included stars like Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti.

"At the screening for @sachabaroncohen's new show #WhoIsAmerica. It's so funny, you must watch. @picturesoftext," Kaling captioned the post.

Novak praised Cohen's show in a post Sunday on Twitter.

"New @SachaBaronCohen show is mind blowing," he wrote.

New @SachaBaronCohen show is mind blowing — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) July 15, 2018

Kaling and Novak played Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard on The Office, which had a nine-season run on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The pair had a real-life on-again, off-again relationship throughout the show.

"He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend," Kaling said in the June 2015 issue of InStyle.

Kaling brought Novak as her date to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in April, but has not commented recently on their relationship status. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Katherine, in December.