Khloe Kardashian posts photos of sleepy daughter True

July 16 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian's daughter gets sleepy in a pair of new photos.

Kardashian, 34, posted the pictures of True, her 3-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson, Saturday on Instagram.

The snapshots show True wearing a frilly white dress and a sun bonnet. The first photo captures the infant yawning, while the other shows her making a grumpy face.

"Mood," Kardashian captioned the post. "PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had discussed True with fans Friday on Twitter during a quiet night at home.

"It's 7:30 PM on a Friday night and I'm putting True down. Guess who's going to sleep RIGHT AFTER she's knocked out? MEEEE," she wrote.

Kardashian told her followers she plans to have True christened at Thompson's mom's church. She also responded to a fan who advised her to sleep at the same time as True.

"People keep telling me this. Sometimes easier said than done," the star wrote. "There's just so much to do but it's honestly so great being a mommy! I get a surge of energy when needed."

Kardashian gave birth to True in April following reports Thompson cheated during her pregnancy. She celebrated her 34th birthday with Thompson and her sisters in June after defending her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.