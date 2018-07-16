Home / Entertainment News

Sarah Hyland brings Wells Adams to her high school reunion

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 16, 2018 at 10:53 AM
July 16 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland brought boyfriend Wells Adams to her high school reunion.

The 27-year-old actress took Adams to the event Saturday in New York ahead of their vacation in Mexico.

Adams posted photos and videos on Instagram Stories with the Modern Family star's former friends and classmates. The 34-year-old television personality said his attendance was a sign of his love.

"You want to know what love is? Love is going to your girlfriend's high school reunion when you've never even went to your own high school reunion," he said in one clip.

Sarah Hyland took Wells Adams to her high school reunion Saturday in New York. Photo by Wells Adams/Instagram Stories

Hyland and Adams took off for Mexico the next day. The couple posted photos and videos together on Instagram Stories as they waited out a delay on the tarmac.

"@wellsadams," Hyland tagged Adams in a cozy video.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams posted photos and videos together Sunday during a delay in takeoff. Screenshot via Sarah Hyland/Instagram Stories

"Honestly it doesn't matter where we are," Adams captioned a photo with Hyland.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland posted photos and videos together Sunday during a delay in takeoff. Photo by Wells Adams/Instagram Stories

Hyland and Adams were first linked in the fall after celebrating Halloween together. Hyland gushed about her deepening love for Adams in a post on the The Bachelorette Season 12 contestant's birthday in May.

"You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side," she wrote on Instagram.

Topics: Sarah Hyland
