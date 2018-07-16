Christie Brinkley attends Sports Illustrated swimsuit show

July 16 (UPI) -- Christie Brinkley dazzled on the red carpet at the 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit show.

The 64-year-old model was all smiles at the event Sunday at the W hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.

Brinkley turned heads in a red jacket and sequined top with white, belted shorts. She complemented her look with a pair of red, pointed-toe slingback heels.

Brinkley, a former Sports Illustrated model, had hosted a casting call for the magazine the day previous. Over 2,000 models competed to walk the runway in the show and land one open spot in the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

"The Casting Call for @si_swimsuit was really emotional," Brinkley wrote on Instagram. "In the two minutes I personally had with each girl I was introduced to all their hopes and dreams, their challenges and fears, their joys and goals."

"It was my pleasure to meet each and everyone of you incredible unique individuals! I enjoyed hearing your inspiring stories. I realized the one big thing you all had in common was big dreams and I wish for you all that all your dreams come true!" she added to a collage of selfies with the candidates.

Brinkley has appeared in eight Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, including on the 1979, 1980 and 1981 covers. Sailor Brinkley Cook, her 20-year-old daughter with Peter Cook, appeared in her first issue last year.