Kim Kardashian: Khloe's baby daughter is 'so gorgeous'

April 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter is "so gorgeous."

The 37-year-old television personality shared details about Khloe Kardashian's baby girl and delivery Friday on Twitter after the 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson.

"@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!" Kim wrote.

"I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!" she added, referring to her daughter Chicago West, who was born in January. "I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

Kim Kardashian gushed about the new baby in another post.

"You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!" she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl Thursday following reports Thompson was unfaithful during her pregnancy. People said the new mom is ignoring the scandal and focusing on her daughter.

"Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl -- she is just consumed with love," a source said. "Absolutely nothing else matters."

"She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world," the insider said. "She isn't even mad at Tristan right now."

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner also congratulated the star on her daughter's birth. Jenner gave birth to her own daughter, Stormi, in February, and used a Fendi stroller during a walk with the infant Thursday.