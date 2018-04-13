Kylie Jenner uses Fendi stroller for walk with daughter

April 13 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner showed off her Fendi stroller during a walk Thursday with her daughter.

The 20-year-old television personality sported the luxury baby carriage and a matching dress during the outing with Stormi, her 2-month-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner posted a photo on Instagram that shows her pushing Stormi in the stroller. The pair appeared to be taking a stroll around Jenner's neighborhood.

"stormi strolls," the star captioned the picture, adding a money-mouth emoji.

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Jenner also showed off the stroller in a snapshot on Instagram Stories.

"oh hiiiii," she wrote.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February following months of speculation about her pregnancy. The couple took their baby girl on a walk together last week.

"[Travis is] working a lot but spending time with Kylie and Stormi when he isn't," a source told E! News this month. "He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."

Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a daughter Thursday following reports her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, was unfaithful during her pregnancy. Jenner congratulated Kardashian in a post Thursday on Snapchat.