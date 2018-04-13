Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley confirms past miscarriage

April 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer "JWoww" Farley says she had a miscarriage in 2011.

The 32-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that she "lost a baby" prior to filming Jersey Shore Season 4, which took place in Italy.

"Three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed, and me and Roger actually lost a baby," she told co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, referencing her now-husband, Roger Matthews. "Not a lot of people know."

Farley said she was consequently a "mess" during the season, in part because she was put on medication.

"They put me on medication because of it, I couldn't handle life," she recalled. "But the medication, it was like Xanax. It would would take me down ... Then I started taking uppers."

Farley later gave birth to daughter Meilani Alexandra in 2014 and son Greyson Valor in 2016. Farley posted a slideshow on Instagram of her two kids during their Easter celebration this month.

"@greysonmathews never lets me take a pic," she captioned the photos.

Jersey Shore initially had a six-season run on MTV from 2009 to 2012. Farley, Sorrentino and their co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese returned to star on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered this month.