'DWTS': Tonya Harding, Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon to compete

By Annie Martin  |  April 13, 2018 at 9:28 AM
April 13 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars: Athletes will feature Tonya Harding, Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon.

The ABC reality competition confirmed on Friday's episode of Good Morning America that the Olympic figure skaters will compete in the upcoming season.

Harding, Nagasu and Rippon will face off with retired NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NFL star Josh Norman, retired MLB player Johnny Damon, Notre Dame basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson, Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer and Olympic softball player Jennie Finch.

Harding, whose career and connection to the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan was dramatized in the recent film I, Tonya, will be partnered with Sasha Farber. Kerrigan competed on the show in Season 24.

Nagasu and Rippon will be partnered with Alan Bersten and Jenna Johnson, respectively. The figure skaters both competed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, earning bronze medals in the team event.

"It's official! Ready to start voting for us? #dwts26," Nagasu wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

It’s official! Ready to start voting for us? #dwts26

A post shared by Mirai Nagasu (@mirainagasu) on

In addition, Abdul-Jabbar will be partnered with Lindsay Arnold, Norman with Sharna Burgess, Damon with Emma Slater, Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchencko, Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev, Mazdzer with Witney Carson and Finch with Keo Motsepe.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes will premiere April 30.

