Brooke Burke files for divorce from David Charvet

April 7 (UPI) -- Television personality Brooke Burke has filed for divorce from Baywatch alum David Charvet after almost seven years of marriage.

TMZ reported the documents filed Friday in Los Angeles list irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split.

The papers said the former couple's official separation date was Jan. 23 and Burke is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old son Shaya and 11-year-old daughter Heaven.

Burke, 46, also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Extreme Makeover plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. She began dating Charvet, now 45, in 2006.

Burke won Season 7 of Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted the show 2010-13 with Tom Bergeron.