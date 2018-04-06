Shannen Doherty gives health update, says she is still in remission

April 6 (UPI) -- Shannen Doherty gave fans an update on her health following her recent tumor marker test and announced she is still in remission from breast cancer.

"Still in remission. I imagine that I'll always worry to a certain extent but I think we all worry about something," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said on Instagram Thursday alongside a video of herself talking about how her initial fears about her tumor marker test results were unfounded.

"Cancer is a beast that changes one. For me, it changed me in a lot of beautiful ways. But it also gave me a new level of anxiety about things. All understandable. I share my experience to help connect, bring awareness and hopefully encourage those going thru cancer to stay positive," she continued.

"So many of you have helped me with your words, prayers and support. You have helped pave the path I have walked and continue to walk and I'm eternally grateful for that. I can only hope I have helped you as well. Much love to you all. #remission #cancerslayer," Doherty concluded.

Doherty posted on Instagram before her test that was going to stay "positive" alongside a photo of herself with her mother who also underwent testing.

The actress finished chemotherapy treatments in February 2017 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The actress then announced in April 2017 that she was in remission.

Doherty has returned to acting and will be seen in Paramount Network's upcoming dark comedy series Heathers, based on the 1998 film of the same name that she starred in. The television adaptation was delayed following the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school.