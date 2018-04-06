Anne Hathaway expects to be fat shamed after gaining weight for role

April 6 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway expects to be fat shamed over her recent weight gain.

The 35-year-old actress preemptively addressed critics in an Instagram post Thursday after putting on pounds for an upcoming film.

Hathaway posted a sped-up video of herself working out with a trainer at a gym. The clip shows the star stretching, lifting weights and performing other strength-training exercises.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx," Hathaway captioned the post.

"PS- I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no. Continued peace xx," she added.

Hathaway has previously changed her look for a role, losing 25 pounds to play Fantine in the 2012 big-screen adaptation of Les Miserables. She described her "near-starvation" diet in the December 2012 issue of Vogue.

"I had to be obsessive about it -- the idea was to look near death," the actress explained.

"Looking back on the whole experience -- and I don't judge it in any way -- it was definitely a little nuts," she said. "It was definitely a break with reality, but I think that's who Fantine is anyway."

Hathaway didn't specify which movie she's gaining weight for, although she is slated for a number of upcoming projects. She will star in the movies O2, The Lifeboat and Life Fast Die Hot.