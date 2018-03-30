Kelly Ripa posts family photos on Mark Consuelos' birthday: 'Loved by all'

March 30 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa gave fans a glimpse into her family life on husband Mark Consuelos' birthday.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host shared a slideshow of photos from throughout the years to celebrate the actor turning 47 years old Friday.

The post includes pictures of Ripa and Consuelos with their three children, daughter Lola Grace and sons Michael Joseph and Joaquin Antonio, and friends such as television personality Andy Cohen.

"Happy birthday @instasuelos you put the D in #daddy," Ripa captioned the slideshow. "Loved by all, especially me!"

Ripa and Consuelos will celebrate their 22-year wedding anniversary in May. The couple made headlines this week after Consuelos defended Ripa from critics after sharing a photo of the 47-year-old star in a bikini.

"I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I'm proud of in endless ways," the actor explained.

"Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come," he said. "If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it."

Consuelos posted the picture Sunday during a vacation with Ripa. The television personality responded Tuesday by sharing a shirtless snapshot of Consuelos on the beach.

"Not a bad view in sight. #daddy #dadbod #nofilter," she wrote.