Mark Consuelos tells critics to 'get over' Kelly Ripa bikini photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Mark Consuelos thinks critics should "get over" his photo of wife Kelly Ripa in a bikini.

The 46-year-old actor defended Ripa in an Instagram comment after sharing a picture of the 47-year-old television personality wearing a two-piece on vacation.

"I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should've earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I'm not," Consuelos wrote, according to People.

"I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I'm proud of in endless ways," he explained of the photo. "She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show."

"Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come," the star said. "If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it."

Consuelos had shared the picture of Ripa on Sunday. Some social media users said it was inappropriate for the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host to wear a bikini at her age, while others body-shamed the star.

"Kelly's gorgeous, but isn't there a cutoff age where age-appropriate comes into play?" one person wrote.

"Boy body," another commented, adding a nauseated emoji. "That's just gross!!"

Consuelos and Ripa will celebrate their 22-year wedding anniversary in May. The couple share three children, 20-year-old son Michael Joseph, 16-year-old daughter Lola Grace and 15-year-old son Joaquin Antonio.