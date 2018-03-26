Home / Entertainment News

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon match with twins at Kids' Choice Awards

By Annie Martin  |  March 26, 2018 at 9:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Former couple Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunited Saturday at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The 48-year-old singer and 37-year-old actor attended the awards show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., with their 6-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan.

Carey and Cannon wore matching outfits with Monroe and Moroccan, respectively. Carey and Monroe sported black pants with leather jackets, while Cannon and Moroccan wore white sweatsuits with orange detail.

Carey and Cannon split in 2014 after six years of marriage, but have remained friendly since.

"He's a good guy," the singer said of Cannon in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June.

"It's not that hard to make it work," she added of co-parenting. "Now we can laugh and joke and do the good parts of when we had a relationship."

Carey is presently dating Bryan Tanaka, with whom she attended a Golden Globes after-party in January. Cannon welcomed a son, Golden Sagon, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in February 2017.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin
FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal
100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33 100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33
Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross
'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops the North American box office with $28M 'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops the North American box office with $28M