'The Bachelor' alum Erica Rose expecting second child

March 23 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Erica Rose is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she's expecting a baby with husband Charles Sanders. Rose already shares 18-month-old daughter Holland Rose with her ex-fiancé.

Rose showed off her baby bump in a photo with Sanders and Holland. The trio snapped the picture during a vacation to snowy Aspen, Colo.

"So excited to announce that we will soon be a family of four! Baby Sanders coming this August. #bigsis #twoundertwo #familyoffour," Rose captioned the post.

Rose and Sanders have been spending time with friends in Aspen. The television personality shared a slideshow Wednesday after taking to the ski slopes.

"Fun day on the mountain," she wrote.

Rose and Sanders first met in high school, and married in December after a year of dating. Bachelor Nation stars Prince Lorenzo Borghese, Ashley Frazier Williams and Vienna Girardi were among the guests at the couple's wedding.

Rose competed for Borghese's affections in Season 9 of The Bachelor, and later appeared on Bachelor Pad.