Home / Entertainment News / TV

'The Bachelor' alum Erica Rose expecting second child

By Annie Martin  |  March 23, 2018 at 11:10 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 23 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Erica Rose is going to be a mom of two.

The 34-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she's expecting a baby with husband Charles Sanders. Rose already shares 18-month-old daughter Holland Rose with her ex-fiancé.

Rose showed off her baby bump in a photo with Sanders and Holland. The trio snapped the picture during a vacation to snowy Aspen, Colo.

"So excited to announce that we will soon be a family of four! Baby Sanders coming this August. #bigsis #twoundertwo #familyoffour," Rose captioned the post.

Rose and Sanders have been spending time with friends in Aspen. The television personality shared a slideshow Wednesday after taking to the ski slopes.

"Fun day on the mountain," she wrote.

Fun day on the mountain ⛰🎿

A post shared by Erica Rose Sanders 🌹 (@ericatherose) on

Rose and Sanders first met in high school, and married in December after a year of dating. Bachelor Nation stars Prince Lorenzo Borghese, Ashley Frazier Williams and Vienna Girardi were among the guests at the couple's wedding.

Rose competed for Borghese's affections in Season 9 of The Bachelor, and later appeared on Bachelor Pad.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere
Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale 'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale