'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel engaged to producer

March 23 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is engaged to be married.
The 36-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she said "yes" to actor and producer Jensen Karp.
"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me)," Fishel captioned a photo of herself with Karp.
"The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am. [photo by]: @sabrinacarptenter," she added.
Fishel also shared the news with her Twitter followers.
"I am marrying this man and I don't care about the wedding. I don't care about the honeymoon destination. I only care that I have found my person and I am excited for our marriage and life together," the star wrote.
Karp, who has worked on the TV series Barely Famous, Candidly Nicole and Baby Talk, said in a tweet that he and Fishel went to high school together.
"I got engaged today. She is the best person in the entire universe," the 38-year-old producer wrote.
"We went to high school together and never shared more than a hello. Now she will be the person who continually asks me 'Why?' when I buy another pair of Jordans for the rest of our lives," he joked. "Love you @daniellefishel."
Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, and reprised the role on the Disney Channel spinoff sequel Girl Meets World. The series completed a three-season run in January 2017.