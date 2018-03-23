Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meet students in Northern Ireland

March 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met students Friday during an outing in Northern Ireland.

The 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old America actress spoke with young community leaders during the surprise visit to Belfast.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are visiting Belfast today for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

Prince Harry and Markle visited Eikon Centre to celebrate the second year of Amazing the Space, an initiative Prince Harry launched in September to encourage young people to foster peace within their communities.

Prince Harry and Markle greeted well-wishers before watching performances by local schools. The couple spoke with students after the show who shared their hopes for a peaceful future.

Prince Harry and Markle have been touring cities in the U.K. ahead of their wedding May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple sent out their invitations to guests this week.