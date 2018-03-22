Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere

March 22 (UPI) -- Ariel Winter supported boyfriend Levi Meaden on the red carpet Wednesday.

The 20-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Meaden's movie Pacific Rim Uprising at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The Modern Family star stunned in a red, one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. She was affectionate with Meaden, who wore a blue three-piece suit, as they posed for photos at the event.

"Only 2 days until @pacificrimmovie is in theaters!!!!!!!" Winter captioned a photo on Instagram of the 30-year-old actor in the film.

"I'm so excited for you @levi_meaden and so, so proud. I love you more than anything and can't wait to see the movie," she gushed. "Get your tickets y'all!!!!!! #pacificrim #pacificrimuprising."

Meaden said in a post on his own account that he was seeing the movie in its entirety for the first time at the premiere.

"So close!!! Only two more days until #pacificrimuprising. I'm seeing it tonight for the first time. Can't wait!! @pacificrimmovie @legendary," he wrote.

Meaden plays Ilya in Pacific Rim Uprising, which is a sequel to the 2013 movie Pacific Rim. The new film stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny and Rinko Kikuchi, and opens in theaters Friday.

Winter and Meaden confirmed their relationship in November 2016. The actress called herself "the luckiest girl in the entire world" while celebrating her one-year anniversary as a couple with Meaden in November.