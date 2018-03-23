Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds flirt at 'Final Portrait' premiere

March 23 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out together Thursday.

The 30-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of Final Portrait.

Lively, who wore a long-sleeve gingham dress, was all smiles at the event. She and Reynolds got flirty as they posed for photos, laughing and holding hands.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Laura Prepon and Ben Foster also attended the premiere. Tucci directed Final Portrait, which stars Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer and Clémence Poésy.

Lively and Reynolds, who share 3-year-old daughter James and 17-month-old daughter Ines, largely keep out of the spotlight. The actress said in the September issue of Glamour that she and Reynolds are "very shy" people.

"My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else," she said. "So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world -- and are sometimes hurt by it -- it's very weird emotionally."

Lively will next star in A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick, while Reynolds is slated to reprise his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 2. The movie released a new trailer this week featuring Deadpool and Cable (Josh Brolin).