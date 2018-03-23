Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds flirt at 'Final Portrait' premiere

By Annie Martin  |  March 23, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 4
| License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out together Thursday.

The 30-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of Final Portrait.

Lively, who wore a long-sleeve gingham dress, was all smiles at the event. She and Reynolds got flirty as they posed for photos, laughing and holding hands.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Laura Prepon and Ben Foster also attended the premiere. Tucci directed Final Portrait, which stars Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer and Clémence Poésy.

Lively and Reynolds, who share 3-year-old daughter James and 17-month-old daughter Ines, largely keep out of the spotlight. The actress said in the September issue of Glamour that she and Reynolds are "very shy" people.

"My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else," she said. "So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world -- and are sometimes hurt by it -- it's very weird emotionally."

Lively will next star in A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick, while Reynolds is slated to reprise his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 2. The movie released a new trailer this week featuring Deadpool and Cable (Josh Brolin).

Trending Stories
Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan
'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale 'Once Upon a Time:' Ginnifer Goodwin and more to return for series finale
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations