Food Network star Katie Lee engaged to producer

March 23 (UPI) -- Food Network star Katie Lee is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old chef and television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she said "yes" to actor and producer Ryan Biegel during a romantic trip to Paris.

Lee showed off her engagement ring in a photo of herself with Biegel. The couple arrived in France earlier this week.

"I said yes," Lee captioned the picture, adding a diamond ring emoji.

I said yes 💍 A post shared by Katie Lee (@katieleekitchen) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

Lee and Biegel visited Sacré-Coeur basilica Thursday and shared photos from their visit to Chez Georges restaurant the day before. The couple both enjoyed steak frites at the well-known establishment.

"A view to kill. #Paris," Biegel captioned a picture of Lee eating her meal.

A view to kill. #Paris A post shared by Ryan Biegel (@ryanbiegel) on Mar 21, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Lee was previously married to singer Billy Joel from 2004 to 2010. She is known for the Food Network shows The Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, and also hosts Beach Bites with Katie Lee on the Cooking Channel.

Biegel, meanwhile, has appeared on the shows Scrubs, Cougar Town and Enlisted. He has also served as a producer on Beach Bites with Katie Lee, Top Chef and The Real Housewives of New York.