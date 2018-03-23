Home / Entertainment News / TV

Food Network star Katie Lee engaged to producer

By Annie Martin  |  March 23, 2018 at 10:46 AM
March 23 (UPI) -- Food Network star Katie Lee is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old chef and television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she said "yes" to actor and producer Ryan Biegel during a romantic trip to Paris.

Lee showed off her engagement ring in a photo of herself with Biegel. The couple arrived in France earlier this week.

"I said yes," Lee captioned the picture, adding a diamond ring emoji.

I said yes 💍

A post shared by Katie Lee (@katieleekitchen) on

Lee and Biegel visited Sacré-Coeur basilica Thursday and shared photos from their visit to Chez Georges restaurant the day before. The couple both enjoyed steak frites at the well-known establishment.

"A view to kill. #Paris," Biegel captioned a picture of Lee eating her meal.

A view to kill. #Paris

A post shared by Ryan Biegel (@ryanbiegel) on

Lee was previously married to singer Billy Joel from 2004 to 2010. She is known for the Food Network shows The Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, and also hosts Beach Bites with Katie Lee on the Cooking Channel.

Biegel, meanwhile, has appeared on the shows Scrubs, Cougar Town and Enlisted. He has also served as a producer on Beach Bites with Katie Lee, Top Chef and The Real Housewives of New York.

